Jalapeño-Pickled Shrimp and Vegetables
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 pound
Donald Link
June 2015

Chef Donald Link adds extra flavor to his shrimp by poaching them in lemon-and-bay-leaf-infused water, before pickling them with a tasty mix of vegetables. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLE

  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup diced carrot
  • 1/2 cup diced trimmed shiitake mushrooms
  • 1/2 cup diced turnip
  • 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground fennel
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper

SHRIMP

  • 8 cups water
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 5 bay leaves
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons cayenne
  • 1 pound shell-on large shrimp

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pickle

In a medium saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring just to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Transfer the pickling mixture to a large bowl and let cool completely.

Step 2    Meanwhile, prepare the shrimp

Wipe out the saucepan. Add all of the ingredients except the shrimp and bring to a boil for  2 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat until just white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer the shrimp to an ice bath to cool. Add the shrimp to the pickle, cover and refrigerate for 4 to 5 hours. Drain and peel the shrimp and serve with the pickled vegetables.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled shrimp can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Serve With

Jalapeño-spiked mayonnaise.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this excellent shrimp dish with a tangy, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc.

