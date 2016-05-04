Jalapeño Basil Lime Frozen Margarita

When Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays, set out testing margarita recipes, they asked themselves what makes a margarita really great. "Beyond enjoying them with friends while basking in plenty of sunshine, the answer was pretty obvious: fresh citrus, quality spirits, and a special complimentary flavor to mix things up. Add a nicely salted rim, and you've got yourself a great cocktail! It's all about that fine balance between sweet, sour and salty, so we thought, why not take it a bit further and throw some heat in the mix?" Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
In a mason jar or large glass, muddle the basil and jalapeño together, then add the tequila. Let infuse for 24 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and discard basil and jalapeño.
In a high-powered blender, blend the tequila, triple sec, lime juice, honey and ice until completely smooth. Pour into salt-rimmed glasses with lime wedges.
