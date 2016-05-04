Jalapeño Basil Lime Frozen Margarita
The Food Gays

When Adrian Harris & Jeremy Inglett, the Vancouver duo known as The Food Gays, set out testing margarita recipes, they asked themselves what makes a margarita really great. "Beyond enjoying them with friends while basking in plenty of sunshine, the answer was pretty obvious: fresh citrus, quality spirits, and a special complimentary flavor to mix things up. Add a nicely salted rim, and you've got yourself a great cocktail! It's all about that fine balance between sweet, sour and salty, so we thought, why not take it a bit further and throw some heat in the mix?"

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup basil
  • 1/2 jalapeño with seeds, sliced
  • 6 ounces barrel-aged tequila
  • 3 ounces triple sec
  • Juice of 4 limes
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 to 3 cups ice
  • Coarse salt, for the rims
  • Lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a mason jar or large glass, muddle the basil and jalapeño together, then add the tequila. Let infuse for 24 hours in the refrigerator. Strain and discard basil and jalapeño.

Step 2    

In a high-powered blender, blend the tequila, triple sec, lime juice, honey and ice until completely smooth. Pour into salt-rimmed glasses with lime wedges.

