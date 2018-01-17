Jalapeño and Rye Whiskey Chicken Nuggets

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the nuggets: In a food processor, pulse chicken, 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1 tablespoon whiskey until smooth. With machine running, add egg whites. Scrape mixture into a bowl, and fold in shallot, garlic, and jalapeños.

Step 2 Divide mixture into 32 (1-ounce) balls; flatten into nuggets on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Freeze until solid, about 3 hours.

Step 3 Whisk together 22/3 cups flour, remaining 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and pepper in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Place 11/3 cups buttermilk in a second 7-by-11-inch baking dish.

Step 4 Working carefully in batches, dredge nuggets in seasoned flour, then dip in buttermilk, then flour again, trying not to incorporate excess buttermilk into flour. Place breaded nuggets on a wire rack. Reserve seasoned flour.

Step 5 In a large heavy pot, heat oil to 325°F. Working in batches, fry nuggets until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place on a paper towel–lined tray; cool completely. Reserve oil.

Step 6 Heat frying oil to 350°F. Sift seasoned flour to remove any clumps. Measure the sifted flour and add fresh flour as needed to equal 1 1/3 cups.

Step 7 Whisk together seasoned flour and remaining 2 2/3 cups buttermilk until smooth; add remaining 1 tablespoon whiskey, baking soda, and baking powder, and whisk to combine.

Step 8 Working in 3 batches of 8, dredge the cooled nuggets in batter, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Carefully lower nuggets into oil; fry, gently turning and stirring with a mesh skimmer, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oil, season immediately with fine sea salt, and place on a paper towel–lined tray.