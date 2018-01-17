Jalapeño and Rye Whiskey Chicken Nuggets

To make these crispy bites, chef Zoe Schor employs the French technique for making mousseline. Double-breaded and fried, these are the ultimate homemade chicken nuggets—juicy and insanely crisp. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes
How to Make It
Make the nuggets: In a food processor, pulse chicken, 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1 tablespoon whiskey until smooth. With machine running, add egg whites. Scrape mixture into a bowl, and fold in shallot, garlic, and jalapeños.
Divide mixture into 32 (1-ounce) balls; flatten into nuggets on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Freeze until solid, about 3 hours.
Whisk together 22/3 cups flour, remaining 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and pepper in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Place 11/3 cups buttermilk in a second 7-by-11-inch baking dish.
Working carefully in batches, dredge nuggets in seasoned flour, then dip in buttermilk, then flour again, trying not to incorporate excess buttermilk into flour. Place breaded nuggets on a wire rack. Reserve seasoned flour.
In a large heavy pot, heat oil to 325°F. Working in batches, fry nuggets until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place on a paper towel–lined tray; cool completely. Reserve oil.
Heat frying oil to 350°F. Sift seasoned flour to remove any clumps. Measure the sifted flour and add fresh flour as needed to equal 1 1/3 cups.
Whisk together seasoned flour and remaining 2 2/3 cups buttermilk until smooth; add remaining 1 tablespoon whiskey, baking soda, and baking powder, and whisk to combine.
Working in 3 batches of 8, dredge the cooled nuggets in batter, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Carefully lower nuggets into oil; fry, gently turning and stirring with a mesh skimmer, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oil, season immediately with fine sea salt, and place on a paper towel–lined tray.
Make the dipping sauce: Stir honey and mustards together; serve with nuggets.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5