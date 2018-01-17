Jalapeño and Rye Whiskey Chicken Nuggets
Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 32
Zoe Schor
February 2018

To make these crispy bites, chef Zoe Schor employs the French technique for making mousseline. Double-breaded and fried, these are the ultimate homemade chicken nuggets—juicy and insanely crisp. Slideshow: More Chicken Thigh Recipes

Ingredients

NUGGETS :

  • 2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs, diced 
  • 8 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons rye whiskey, divided 
  • 2 large egg whites, beaten 
  • 1/4 cup minced shallot 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 jalapeños, minced 
  • 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided 
  • 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper 
  • 4 cups buttermilk, divided 
  • 6 cups neutral oil, for frying 
  • 3/8 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 3/8 teaspoon baking powder 
  • Fine sea salt, for seasoning 

DIPPING SAUCE :

  • 1/2 cup honey 
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 
  • 1/4 cup whole-grain mustard 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the nuggets: In a food processor, pulse chicken, 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1 tablespoon whiskey until smooth. With machine running, add egg whites. Scrape mixture into a bowl, and fold in shallot, garlic, and jalapeños. 

Step 2    

Divide mixture into 32 (1-ounce) balls; flatten into nuggets on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Freeze until solid, about 3 hours. 

Step 3    

Whisk together 22/3 cups flour, remaining 4 teaspoons kosher salt, and pepper in a 7-by-11-inch baking dish. Place 11/3 cups buttermilk in a second 7-by-11-inch baking dish.

Step 4    

Working carefully in batches, dredge nuggets in seasoned flour, then dip in buttermilk, then flour again, trying not to incorporate excess buttermilk into flour. Place breaded nuggets on a wire rack. Reserve seasoned flour. 

Step 5    

In a large heavy pot, heat oil to 325°F. Working in batches, fry nuggets until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Place on a paper towel–lined tray; cool completely. Reserve oil. 

Step 6    

Heat frying oil to 350°F. Sift seasoned flour to remove any clumps. Measure the sifted flour and add fresh flour as needed to equal 1 1/3 cups.

Step 7    

Whisk together seasoned flour and remaining 2 2/3 cups buttermilk until smooth; add remaining 1 tablespoon whiskey, baking soda, and baking powder, and whisk to combine. 

Step 8    

Working in 3 batches of 8, dredge the cooled nuggets in batter, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Carefully lower nuggets into oil; fry, gently turning and stirring with a mesh skimmer, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from oil, season immediately with fine sea salt, and place on a paper towel–lined tray. 

Step 9    

Make the dipping sauce: Stir honey and mustards together; serve with nuggets.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up