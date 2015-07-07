Italian Scot

“There is really nothing in a stirred cocktail that can hide any imperfections,” says Meghan Eastman. “If the drink is unbalanced, you know right away.” She experimented for a while with amaro and pear brandy before nailing the ratios here.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, amaro, pear brandy, Honey Syrup and bitters. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the glass.
