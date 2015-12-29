Italian Sausage Salad

As an homage to the salads of his youth, marinated in bottled Italian dressing, Jamie Bissonnette developed this “grown-up” version. The chef at Toro in Boston and New York City makes his own iceberg lettuce salad with grilled Italian sausage and vegetables marinated in a red wine vinaigrette.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat a grill pan. In a very large bowl, whisk the vinegar, oil, oregano, sugar, garlic powder, red pepper and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Stir in the carrots and cucumber and let stand for at least 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, grill the sausages over moderately low heat for about 30 minutes, until charred and cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch chunks.
Toss the sausage with the marinated vegetables, lettuce and peperoncini. Season with salt and black pepper and serve.
