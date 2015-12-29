Italian Sausage Salad
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jamie Bissonnette

As an homage to the salads of his youth, marinated in bottled Italian dressing, Jamie Bissonnette developed this “grown-up” version. The chef at Toro in Boston and New York City makes his own iceberg lettuce salad with grilled Italian sausage and vegetables marinated in a red wine vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Pork Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup canola oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano, preferably Mexican
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 1 large seedless cucumber, cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 1 pound hot or sweet Italian sausages
  • 1 small head of iceberg lettuce, chopped (8 cups)
  • 16 peperoncini—stemmed, seeded and sliced (1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat a grill pan. In a very large bowl, whisk the vinegar, oil, oregano, sugar, garlic powder, red pepper and a pinch each of salt and black pepper. Stir in the carrots and cucumber and let stand for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, grill the sausages over moderately low heat for about 30 minutes, until charred and cooked through. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1-inch chunks.

Step 3    

Toss the sausage with the marinated vegetables, lettuce and peperoncini. Season with salt and black pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up