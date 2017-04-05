Italian Rice Salad with Soppressata and Caciocavallo 

Author Name: peejau

Review Body: This recipe is pretty good, but there are elements that drive me nuts. First, why are we using arborio rice, which by design is kind of creamy, and then we're told to let it "drain." Why not just use a less creamy rice? Also, I was not down with the use of white wine vinegar. This recipe calls out for a lemony vinagrette, and that's what I made and that's what I used. Other than these complaints, the flavors come together pretty well, and I will make this again, but I will also use another type of rice--maybe paella rice. By the way, I enjoyed the caciocavallo olives; I'd never tried them before. Nice complement to the rest of the ingredients.

Review Rating: 4

Date Published: 2017-05-06