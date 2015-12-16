Italian Potato Soup
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
February 2014

If you don’t have fresh oregano, use 1 teaspoon of dried, crumbled oregano. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces pancetta, diced
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 pounds baking potatoes
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (28-to 32-ounce) can whole peeled tomatoes in juice
  • 1 parmesan rind (optional)
  • 4 sprigs fresh oregano

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium heat until hot, then brown the pancetta, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes.

Step 2    

Stir the onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Peel and dice the potatoes. Stir in the potatoes, stock, tomatoes, Parmesan rind (if using), and oregano, and bring to a gentle boil. Cook the soup, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are very soft and starting to fall apart, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove the Parmesan rind. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

