Italian Peach Panzanella

Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Serves 4
Anne Faber

This bread salad is bursting with summery flavors: sweet peaches, ripe tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant mint and basil—all served with crunchy ciabatta croutons. Panzanella originally comes from Tuscany. It’s usually a simple salad made with tomatoes and stale bread. I like to grill the bread in a griddle pan, to add a smoky dimension to the salad. The bread will soak up some of the lovely dressing, while still retaining a bit of crunch.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Salad

  • 2 shallots
  • 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 ripe peaches
  • 2 white ciabatta bread rolls
  • 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 18 ounces cherry tomatoes
  • 2 mozzarella balls
  • ¼ cup fresh mint
  • ¼ cup fresh basil
  • 4 slices parma ham
  • Sea salt
  • Pepper

Dressing

  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel and finely slice the shallots, then put them into a little bowl; add the red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt. Leave this to macerate while preparing the rest.

Step 2    

Cut each peach into 8 slices and put them into a serving bowl.

Step 3    

Slice open the bread rolls and brush them with olive oil on each side.

Step 4    

Heat a griddle pan until it’s really hot, then grill the oiled ciabatta until charred marks appear on each side. Set aside to cool.

Step 5    

Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and add to the bowl with the peaches.

Step 6    

Tear the mozzarella into chunks and add to the bowl, together with the mint and basil.

Step 7    

Whisk all the salad dressing ingredients together in a little bowl and pour over the salad, together with the shallots and their liquid.

Step 8    

Tear the bread into chunks and scatter over the salad, toss the salad, season with salt and pepper, and leave it to soak for 10 minutes before serving.

Step 9    

Just before serving, scatter pieces of parma ham over each portion.

