Italian Peach Panzanella

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel and finely slice the shallots, then put them into a little bowl; add the red wine vinegar and a pinch of salt. Leave this to macerate while preparing the rest.

Step 2 Cut each peach into 8 slices and put them into a serving bowl.

Step 3 Slice open the bread rolls and brush them with olive oil on each side.

Step 4 Heat a griddle pan until it’s really hot, then grill the oiled ciabatta until charred marks appear on each side. Set aside to cool.

Step 5 Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and add to the bowl with the peaches.

Step 6 Tear the mozzarella into chunks and add to the bowl, together with the mint and basil.

Step 7 Whisk all the salad dressing ingredients together in a little bowl and pour over the salad, together with the shallots and their liquid.

Step 8 Tear the bread into chunks and scatter over the salad, toss the salad, season with salt and pepper, and leave it to soak for 10 minutes before serving.