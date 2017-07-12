Italian Pasta Salad

With a garlicky dressing, crisp vegetables, and stripes of salami and cheese, this pasta salad will be the hit of your next picnic or makes a great main-dish salad. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes
In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, lemon juice, garlic and oregano. In a slow steady stream, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the penne, stirring occasionally, until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water, then drain again; add to the vinaigrette.
Add the tomatoes, sliced fennel and fronds, sliced celery and leaves, olives, red onion, soppressata, provolone and 3/4 cup of the Parmigiano to the pasta. Season the salad with salt and pepper and toss gently to combine.
Just before serving, add the parsley and the basil and toss gently. Garnish with the remaining 1/4 cup of Parmigiano and serve.
