Italian Pasta Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

With a garlicky dressing, crisp vegetables, and stripes of salami and cheese, this pasta salad will be the hit of your next picnic or makes a great main-dish salad. Slideshow: More Pasta Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 ounces penne
  • 2 cups mixed grape tomatoes, quartered lengthwise
  • 1 small fennel bulb—halved, cored and thinly sliced lengthwise plus 2 tablespoons chopped fennel fronds
  • 2 celery ribs—thinly sliced on the bias plus 2 tablespoons thinly sliced celery leaves
  • 1/2 cup mixed olives, such as Castelvetrano and Cerignola—halved, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 4 ounces thick-cut spicy soppressata, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 4 ounces provolone cheese, cut into 1/4-inch strips
  • 1 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced basil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, lemon juice, garlic and oregano. In a slow steady stream, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the penne, stirring occasionally, until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water, then drain again; add to the vinaigrette.

Step 3    

Add the tomatoes, sliced fennel and fronds, sliced celery and leaves, olives, red onion, soppressata, provolone and 3/4 cup of the Parmigiano to the pasta. Season the salad with salt and pepper and toss gently to combine.

Step 4    

Just before serving, add the parsley and the basil and toss gently. Garnish with the remaining 1/4 cup of Parmigiano and serve.

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated overnight. The pasta salad can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated for up to 4 hours. Bring to room temperature before proceeding.

