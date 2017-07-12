Italian Pasta Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, whisk the vinegar with the mustard, lemon juice, garlic and oregano. In a slow steady stream, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the penne, stirring occasionally, until tender. Drain and rinse under cold water, then drain again; add to the vinaigrette.

Step 3 Add the tomatoes, sliced fennel and fronds, sliced celery and leaves, olives, red onion, soppressata, provolone and 3/4 cup of the Parmigiano to the pasta. Season the salad with salt and pepper and toss gently to combine.