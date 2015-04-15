Italian Grinders with Garlic Aioli
Chef Todd Ginsberg channeled his favorite sandwich from a pizza shop for this sub. The balance of textures and flavors makes this grinder especially great, with its mix of meats and cheese, crunchy iceberg lettuce and creamy garlic aioli. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Four 8-inch light hoagie rolls, split lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup chopped pickled hot cherry peppers
  • 12 thin slices of mortadella
  • 16 thin slices of Genoa salami
  • 8 thin slices of prosciutto cotto
  • 12 thin slices of provolone cheese
  • 3 tomatoes, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 2 cups finely shredded iceberg lettuce
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the lemon juice and garlic. Very gradually whisk in drops of the vegetable oil until starting to thicken, then gradually whisk in the remaining vegetable oil and 1/2 cup of the olive oil until thick. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Bake the closed hoagie rolls for 3 minutes, until warm. Spread the aioli on the cut sides. Top the bottom halves with the peppers, meats and cheese. Bake for 5 minutes, until the cheese melts. Top with the tomatoes and oregano and season with salt and pepper. Pile the lettuce on top, drizzle on the vinegar and remaining 1/4 cup of olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The aioli can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these meat-and-cheese-packed sandwiches with a toasty, lightly hoppy English-style brown ale.

