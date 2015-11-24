Italian Chicken Noodle Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the stock, tomatoes with their juices, chicken, parmesan rind (if using), and oregano, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes, then stir in the lasagna noodles and boil until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve topped with basil leaves.