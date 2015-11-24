Italian Chicken Noodle Soup
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
December 2014

If you have a parmesan rind in your fridge, this is the time to pull it out! Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (32-ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, sliced
  • 1 chunk parmesan rind (optional)
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbles
  • 5 ounces no-boil lasagna noodles, broken into pieces
  • Fresh basil leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the stock, tomatoes with their juices, chicken, parmesan rind (if using), and oregano, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes, then stir in the lasagna noodles and boil until tender, about 5 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve topped with basil leaves.

