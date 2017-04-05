Israeli Tiramisu

Tel Aviv chef Eyal Shani’s ultracreamy (and teetotal) version of this classic Italian icebox cake replaces ladyfingers and mascarpone with supermarket staples like instant vanilla pudding and farmer cheese. Slideshow: More Italian Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the sugar at medium speed until soft peaks form.
In another large bowl, whisk the instant pudding with 1 1/2 cups of the milk, then immediately whisk in the farmer cheese and ricotta. Gently fold in the whipped cream until no streaks remain.
In a shallow bowl, whisk the espresso with the 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and the remaining 1/4 cup of milk.
Dip one-third of the cookies in the espresso mixture and use them to line the bottom of a 9-inch-square baking pan, breaking the cookies to fit. Spread one-third of the pudding mixture evenly over the cookies. Repeat the layering 2 more times, ending with a layer of the pudding mixture. Generously dust the top with cocoa powder. Cover the tiramisu with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Cut into 8 bars and serve.
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This has a cheesecake texture to it, I love cheesecake!
Date Published: 2017-05-17