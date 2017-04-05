Israeli Tiramisu

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the sugar at medium speed until soft peaks form.

Step 2 In another large bowl, whisk the instant pudding with 1 1/2 cups of the milk, then immediately whisk in the farmer cheese and ricotta. Gently fold in the whipped cream until no streaks remain.

Step 3 In a shallow bowl, whisk the espresso with the 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder and the remaining 1/4 cup of milk.