Cachaça is most often associated with citrusy caipirinhas. Here, Alex Renshaw incorporates the sugarcane spirit in a rich, sweet and tropical after-dinner drink. Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce cachaça, such as Leblon
  • 1 ounce Cardamaro (wine-based amaro)
  • 1/2 ounce banana liqueur, such as Briottet
  • 1/2 ounce Moscatel sherry, such as Lustau
  • 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the cachaça, Cardamaro, banana liqueur, sherry and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into  a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.

