Cachaça is most often associated with citrusy caipirinhas. Here, Alex Renshaw incorporates the sugarcane spirit in a rich, sweet and tropical after-dinner drink.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the cachaça, Cardamaro, banana liqueur, sherry and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and discard.
