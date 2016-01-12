Irish Soda Bread Pudding

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2 In a 3-quart baking dish, place the bread cubes in an even layer, then drizzle evenly with the butter.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the half & half, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and 1 teaspoon salt. Pour the custard over the bread in the baking dish and press bread to soak up liquid. Let stand 10 minutes.