Irish Soda Bread Pudding

Bread pudding, with its custardy bottom and crusty top, is the simplest way to turn pantry ingredients like eggs, sugar and bread, into a decadent dessert. Slideshow: More Bread Pudding Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Step 2
In a 3-quart baking dish, place the bread cubes in an even layer, then drizzle evenly with the butter.
Step 3
In a medium bowl, whisk together the half & half, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and 1 teaspoon salt. Pour the custard over the bread in the baking dish and press bread to soak up liquid. Let stand 10 minutes.
Step 4
Bake the bread pudding until the filling is set and it is golden on top, about 40 minutes. Let cool to warm then serve.
