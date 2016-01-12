Irish Soda Bread Pudding
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Bread pudding, with its custardy bottom and crusty top, is the simplest way to turn pantry ingredients like eggs, sugar and bread, into a decadent dessert. Slideshow: More Bread Pudding Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 cups (1-inch cubes) Irish soda bread (1 loaf)
  • 4 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 2 cups half &amp; half
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

In a 3-quart baking dish, place the bread cubes in an even layer, then drizzle evenly with the butter.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the half & half, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and 1 teaspoon salt. Pour the custard over the bread in the baking dish and press bread to soak up liquid. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Bake the bread pudding until the filling is set and it is golden on top, about 40 minutes. Let cool to warm then serve.  

