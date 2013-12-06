Irish Soda Bread
Yield
MAKES ONE 9-INCH ROUND LOAF
June 2002

A trip to Ballymaloe Cookery School in Ireland inspired Susie Tompkins Buell to make this dense and hearty soda bread. It's perfect used in a sandwich with fromage blanc, smoked salmon, watercress and thinly sliced red onion.    More Brunch Ideas  

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
  • 3/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a medium bowl, whisk the all-purpose flour with the whole wheat flour, rolled oats, baking powder, sugar, salt and baking soda. Add the buttermilk and cooled butter and stir with a wooden spoon until the dough is well combined.

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it 10 times. Shape the dough into a 9-inch round loaf and transfer to a baking sheet. Slash an X about 1/4 inch deep in the top of the bread. Bake for about 1 hour, or until the bread is golden and the bottom sounds hollow when lightly tapped. Transfer the soda bread to a wire rack and let cool completely.

The bread can be made up to 1 day ahead.

