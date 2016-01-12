Irish Reubens
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 sandwiches (Serves 2 to 4)
Ian Knauer
February 2014

These sandwiches are a whimsical take on the classic Jewish deli sandwich, made Irish with the addition of a warm potato salad. Slideshow: More Irish Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup shredded green cabbage
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • 1 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill
  • 3/4 pound cooked corned beef
  • 4 slices rye bread
  • 6 slices swiss cheese
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Boil until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together the cabbage, mayonnaise, ketchup, vinegar, shallot and dill and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into chunks. Toss the potatoes with the cabbage salad in the bowl.

Step 4    

Make 2 sandwiches with the bread, corned beef, potato-cabbage salad, and cheese.

Step 5    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the butter over medium low heat until hot. Add the sandwiches, pressing down and turning once, and cook, covered, until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted, about 6 minutes total. Serve.  

