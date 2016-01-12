Irish Reubens

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with salted water and bring to a boil. Boil until the potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together the cabbage, mayonnaise, ketchup, vinegar, shallot and dill and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 3 When the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and cut into chunks. Toss the potatoes with the cabbage salad in the bowl.

Step 4 Make 2 sandwiches with the bread, corned beef, potato-cabbage salad, and cheese.