Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Ian Knauer
August 2014

This meaty version of Irish Boxty, classic potato pancakes, is the perfect use for leftover corned beef. Slideshow: More Irish Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup shredded, cooked corned beef
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel half the potatoes. Cut the peeled potatoes into 1-inch pieces. In a medium saucepan, cover half the potatoes with salted water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the cooked potatoes and force through a ricer into a bowl.

Step 2    

Peel the remaining potatoes and grate with a box grater. Wrap the grated potatoes in a kitchen towel and squeeze as much liquid from them as you can. Transfer the grated potatoes to the bowl. Stir in the flour, milk, egg, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and corned beef.

Step 3    

Form the batter into 1/3-cup-sized patties.

Step 4    

In a large heavy skillet, heat half the butter over medium heat until hot, then cook the patties in batches, turning occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes per batch. Cook the remaining patties in the remaining butter. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up