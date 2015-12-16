Irish Potato and Corned Beef Cakes

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel half the potatoes. Cut the peeled potatoes into 1-inch pieces. In a medium saucepan, cover half the potatoes with salted water and bring to a simmer. Cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain the cooked potatoes and force through a ricer into a bowl.

Step 2 Peel the remaining potatoes and grate with a box grater. Wrap the grated potatoes in a kitchen towel and squeeze as much liquid from them as you can. Transfer the grated potatoes to the bowl. Stir in the flour, milk, egg, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and corned beef.

Step 3 Form the batter into 1/3-cup-sized patties.