Irish Cream Ice Cream
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Anna Painter

Two tablespoons of Irish cream liqueur might not seem like a lot, but it is perfect amount to flavor this homemade ice cream. Slideshow: More Ice Cream Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 cups half-and-half
  • 2 tablespoons Irish cream liqueur
  • 1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set a medium bowl in a large bowl of ice water. In another medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the granulated sugar until pale, about 3 minutes.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the half-and-half, liqueur and brown sugar and bring to a simmer, whisking until the sugar is completely dissolved. Whisk the hot cream mixture into the beaten egg yolks in a slow, steady stream.

Step 3    

Transfer the mixture to the saucepan and cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until the custard is thick enough to lightly coat the back of the spoon, about 5 minutes; don’t let it boil. Pour the custard through a fine-mesh strainer into the bowl in the ice water. Whisk in the vanilla and the salt. Let the custard cool completely, stirring frequently. Refrigerate until very cold, at least 1 hour, preferably overnight.

Step 4    

Pour the custard into an ice cream maker and freeze according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the ice cream to a plastic container, cover and freeze until firm, at least 3 hours.

Make Ahead

The ice cream can be frozen for up to a week.

