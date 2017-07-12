Irish Cream Brownies
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : One 9-inch pan of brownies
Anna Painter

These brownies get a double dose of Irish cream in both the batter and the whipped ganache topping.   Slideshow: More Brownie Recipes

Ingredients

WHIPPED GANACHE:

  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons Irish cream liqueur
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons light corn syrup

BROWNIES:

  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 tablespoons Irish Cream liqueur

How to Make It

Step 1    

MAKE THE WHIPPED GANACHE Place the bittersweet chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the heavy cream with the Irish cream liqueur and corn syrup. Bring to a boil over moderate heat. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let stand for 1 minute; whisk until smooth and transfer to a blender. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3/4 cup of the heavy cream until smooth. Scrape the ganache into a medium bowl and refrigerate until thickened, about 1 hour.

Step 2    

MAKE THE BROWNIES Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, draping it over the edges. Lightly butter the foil.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt and baking powder. In a medium saucepan, melt the 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the cocoa powder and sugar until incorporated. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the liqueur. Fold in the dry ingredients until no streaks of flour remain.

Step 4    

Spread the brownie batter in the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for about 18 minutes, until the edges are set but the center is still soft and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out coated with a little of the batter. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let the brownies cool completely, about 1 hour.

Step 5    

Using a rubber spatula, spread the cooled ganache over the brownies in an even layer. Refrigerate until the ganache is firm, about 2 hours.

Make Ahead

The brownies can be covered and refrigerated for up to 4 days.

