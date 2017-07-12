Irish Cream Brownies

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE WHIPPED GANACHE Place the bittersweet chocolate in a medium heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup of the heavy cream with the Irish cream liqueur and corn syrup. Bring to a boil over moderate heat. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let stand for 1 minute; whisk until smooth and transfer to a blender. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3/4 cup of the heavy cream until smooth. Scrape the ganache into a medium bowl and refrigerate until thickened, about 1 hour.

Step 2 MAKE THE BROWNIES Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 9-inch square baking pan with foil, draping it over the edges. Lightly butter the foil.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt and baking powder. In a medium saucepan, melt the 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Remove the saucepan from the heat and whisk in the cocoa powder and sugar until incorporated. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the liqueur. Fold in the dry ingredients until no streaks of flour remain.

Step 4 Spread the brownie batter in the prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake for about 18 minutes, until the edges are set but the center is still soft and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out coated with a little of the batter. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let the brownies cool completely, about 1 hour.