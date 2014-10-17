Irish Country Bread

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk 1/2 cup of the warm water with the yeast. Let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, sift the flour with the salt and sugar into a large bowl. Using your hands, pinch the 2 tablespoons of butter into the dry ingredients until it’s evenly distributed. Using a wooden spoon, stir in the yeast mixture and the remaining 1 1/2 cups of water until a shaggy dough forms. Scrape the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. Gently fold the dough under itself to form a ball and transfer to a large buttered bowl. Cover with a kitchen towel and let it rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 450°. Punch down the dough and scrape it onto a lightly floured work surface. Cut the dough into 4 pieces. Gently shape the dough into 4 rounds and transfer to a large baking sheet. Cover loosely with a kitchen towel and let stand in a warm place until nearly doubled in bulk, about 30 minutes.