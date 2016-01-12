Irish Carrot Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

This warming soup is thickened with potato and made rich with cream. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon unsalted Irish butter
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 pound carrots, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 quart chicken stock
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup heavy cream, plus more for serving
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Stir in the carrots, potatoes, stock and water and simmer, covered, until the carrots and potatoes are very tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the soup in batches, then stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve drizzled with a little more cream.

