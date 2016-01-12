Irish Cabbage and Bacon
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
February 2014

This hearty side dish utilizes three staples of Irish cuisine, cabbage, bacon, and beer. Slideshow: More Irish Dinner Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 slices bacon
  • 1 small head green cabbage, cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 1 cup beer, preferably Irish lager
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat, turning occasionally, until crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, leaving and fat in the skillet. Add the cabbage to the skillet and cook until pale golden on 1 side, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beer and cover the skillet. Cook until the cabbage is tender, about 15 minutes, then uncover the skillet and cook until all the liquid has evaporated, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste then transfer to a serving dish. Crumble the bacon over the cabbage and serve.

