Irish Buttered Carrots
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Good quality Irish butter is the key to this simple dish and can be found at most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound carrots, peeled and trimmed
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted Irish butter
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tablespoon celery leaves or flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a steamer basket set over simmering water, steam the carrots, covered, until tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer the carrots to a serving dish.

Step 2    

Melt the butter, then toss with the carrots along with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle the carrots with the thyme and celery leaves. Serve.

