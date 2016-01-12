Irish Buttered Carrots

© Ian Knauer
Good quality Irish butter is the key to this simple dish and can be found at most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Carrot Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a steamer basket set over simmering water, steam the carrots, covered, until tender, about 15 minutes. Transfer the carrots to a serving dish.
Step 2
Melt the butter, then toss with the carrots along with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle the carrots with the thyme and celery leaves. Serve.
