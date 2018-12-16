Instant Pot Short Ribs with Triple-Cream Mashed Potatoes

Short ribs in an Instant Pot? We were skeptical. But our fears vanished after one bite of these rosemary- and juniper berry–crusted beauties. The internet’s hottest kitchen gadget lived up to the hype, delivering fork-tender results in about half the time. You’ll need to sauté the short ribs in batches, so be sure to hit the sauté button periodically (it has a 30-minute cycle). A bed of extra-creamy potatoes makes the perfect base for the short ribs, but the sleeper hero of this recipe is the simple salad of apple, celery, and toasted hazelnuts, which provides balancing acidity, brightness, and crunch to this exquisitely comforting dish.