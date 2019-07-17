Instant Pot Baba Ganoush

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel eggplants; trim off and discard tops and bottoms. Cut each eggplant crosswise into 3 large pieces. Select SAUTÉ setting on a programmable pressure multicooker (such as Instant Pot). (Times, instructions, and settings may vary according to cooker brand and model.) Add 2 tablespoons sesame oil to cooker; select HIGH temperature setting, and allow to preheat. Add half of the eggplant pieces to cooker; cook until well browned, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer cooked eggplant to a plate. Add remaining 2 tablespoons sesame oil to preheated cooker. Add remaining eggplant, and cook until well browned, about 5 minutes per side.

Step 2 Return all eggplant to cooker; add 1/2 cup water and garlic. Press CANCEL. Cover cooker with lid, and lock in place. Turn steam release handle to SEALING position. Select MANUAL/PRESSURE COOK setting. Select HIGH pressure for 8 minutes. (It will take 10 to 15 minutes for cooker to come up to pressure.) Carefully turn steam release handle to VENTING position, and let steam fully escape. (The float valve will drop. This will take about 2 to 4 minutes.) Remove lid from cooker.

Step 3 Remove eggplant and garlic from cooker, and place in a colander set over a bowl; let stand 10 minutes. Discard liquid in bowl. Transfer drained eggplant mixture to a medium bowl. Using a potato masher, mash until mostly mashed with some coarse pieces remaining. Add tahini, yogurt, lemon juice, and kosher salt; stir to combine.

Step 4 Toss together breadcrumbs, pine nuts, and 2 teaspoons olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high, and cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in parsley and lemon zest.

