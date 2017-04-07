Insalata Di Limoni Di Sorrento

Take a train from Naples to Sorrento and you’ll find yourself in a jungle of lemon trees, softball-sized fruits dangling over the tracks. “The intensely flavored and succulent lemons of Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast are a celebrated culinary symbol of Campania,” according to the book—”They are even depicted on ceramics and on the frescoes of Pompeii.” Here, the fruits are sliced thinly and marinated overnight. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes