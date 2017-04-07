Insalata Di Limoni Di Sorrento
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Take a train from Naples to Sorrento and you’ll find yourself in a jungle of lemon trees, softball-sized fruits dangling over the tracks. “The intensely flavored and succulent lemons of Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast are a celebrated culinary symbol of Campania,” according to the book—”They are even depicted on ceramics and on the frescoes of Pompeii.” Here, the fruits are sliced thinly and marinated overnight. Adapted from Naples and the Amalfi Coast (Phaidon, $39.95 US/$49.95 CAN, April 2017) Slideshow: More Lemon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 lemons, washed, thinly sliced, and seeded
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 large fresh red chili pepper, sliced into thin rings
  • 2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
  • 4–5 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add the lemon slices to a bowl and cover with cold water. Add the salt, chili pepper, and vinegar. Cover and let marinate for 12 hours, or until the pith has softened.

Step 2    

