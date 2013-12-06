Infused Sugar Syrups
© Frances Janisch
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 1 1/4 cups
Alisa Barry
December 2004

Party Plan Have the infused syrups ready before the party; your friends can strain them and decorate the bottles. Note For The Gift Tag "Add to hot or iced tea; mix with vodka or a crisp, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio; use as a poaching liquid for apples, pears, prunes or dried apricots. The infused syrups can be refrigerated for up to 3 months." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    GREEN TEA&amp;#150;HONEY SYRUP

In a medium saucepan, combine the water and sugar. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Add the flavorings (see below). Cover and remove from the heat. Let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 2    GREEN TEA&amp;#150;HONEY SYRUP

Strain the syrup into a clean bottle or jar and refrigerate.

Step 3    GREEN TEA&amp;#150;HONEY SYRUP

In Step 1, add the zest of 1 orange removed in large strips with a vegetable peeler, and 1/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries.

Step 4    GREEN TEA&amp;#150;HONEY SYRUP

In Step 1, add the zest of 2 limes removed in large strips with a vegetable peeler, along with 3 mint sprigs.

Step 5    GREEN TEA&amp;#150;HONEY SYRUP

In Step 1, add 2 bags of green tea. In Step 2, stir 1 tablespoon of orange-blossom honey into the green tea–infused syrup just before straining it.

