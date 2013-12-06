Infused Sugar Syrups

Party Plan Have the infused syrups ready before the party; your friends can strain them and decorate the bottles. Note For The Gift Tag "Add to hot or iced tea; mix with vodka or a crisp, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio; use as a poaching liquid for apples, pears, prunes or dried apricots. The infused syrups can be refrigerated for up to 3 months." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, combine the water and sugar. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Add the flavorings (see below). Cover and remove from the heat. Let stand for 30 minutes.
Strain the syrup into a clean bottle or jar and refrigerate.
In Step 1, add the zest of 1 orange removed in large strips with a vegetable peeler, and 1/4 cup fresh or frozen cranberries.
In Step 1, add the zest of 2 limes removed in large strips with a vegetable peeler, along with 3 mint sprigs.
In Step 1, add 2 bags of green tea. In Step 2, stir 1 tablespoon of orange-blossom honey into the green tea–infused syrup just before straining it.
