Infused Sugar Syrups

Party Plan Have the infused syrups ready before the party; your friends can strain them and decorate the bottles. Note For The Gift Tag "Add to hot or iced tea; mix with vodka or a crisp, dry white wine like Pinot Grigio; use as a poaching liquid for apples, pears, prunes or dried apricots. The infused syrups can be refrigerated for up to 3 months." Plus: Ultimate Holiday Guide