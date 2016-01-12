Individual Chicken Pot Pies
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
February 2014

Chicken pot pie is so good that one wants to share. Now no one has to. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Crust

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into cubes
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 to 4 tablespoons cold water

Filling

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large shallot, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 large carrot, cut into chunks
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten 

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

In a bowl, blend together the flour, butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt with your fingertips or a pastry blender until the butter is mostly combined with some pea-sized lumps. Using a fork, stir in 3 tablespoons of the water. Squeeze a handful of the dough, if it is still crumbly, stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon water. Gather the dough into a ball, then form it into a disk and wrap it in plastic wrap. Chill the dough at least 1 hour.

Step 2    

On a floured work surface with a floured rolling pin. roll the dough out into a 10-inch round. Using a round cutter, cut 4 3-inch rounds from the dough. Chill the rounds until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 3    Make the filling

In a large cast-iron or heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the onion, garlic, carrots, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pep-per. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, until incorporated, about 2 minutes. Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then stir in the chicken. Season the filling with salt and pepper to taste. Divide the filling between 4 (8-ounce) ramekins. Place the pastry rounds over the ramekins and brush with some of the egg mixture. Cut a steam vent in each pastry round. Bake the individual pot pies until the filling is bubbling and the pastry is golden, 20 to 25 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up