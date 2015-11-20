Indian Spiced Split Pea Soup

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir the onions, garlic, ginger, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and cook 1 minute. Stir in the carrots, celery, bay leaves, stock, and split peas and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the split peas are very soft and falling apart, about 1 1/2 hours. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, garnish with additional curry powder and serve.