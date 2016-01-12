Indian-Spiced Cabbage

Step 1

In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, melt the butter, then stir in the onion, garlic, ginger, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasional;l;y, until the onion is golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the mustard seeds, cumin and coriander and cook until the mustard seeds start to pop, about 1 minute.