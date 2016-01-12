Indian-Spiced Cabbage
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
February 2014

Slideshow: More Cabbage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon black mustard seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 1/2 pounds green cabbage
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened dried coconut
  • 1/3 cup golden raisins

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heavy skillet over medium high heat, melt the butter, then stir in the onion, garlic, ginger, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasional;l;y, until the onion is golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the mustard seeds, cumin and coriander and cook until the mustard seeds start to pop, about 1 minute.

Step 2    

Stir in the cabbage, water, coconut, and raisins and cook, covered, until the cabbage is tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Uncover the skillet and boil until all the liquid has evaporated, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up