Indian Chickpea and Cauliflower Curry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

A little plain yogurt added at the end creates a light sauce. Include any of your favorite vegetables in this versatile recipe. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil or ghee
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • One 2-inch piece of ginger, finely minced
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 2 tablespoons Madras curry powder
  • One 15-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • 8 ounces cauliflower florets (about 1/2 small cauliflower)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons full-fat plain yogurt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large frying pan, heat the vegetable oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it is soft and lightly browned. Add the ginger and garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring constantly, until it no longer smells raw, about 30 seconds.

Step 2    

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. Add the cauliflower florets, 1/2 cup of water and sugar and reduce the heat so that the curry simmers slowly. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is soft, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chickpeas and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the plain yogurt. Season to taste with more sea salt.

Serve With

Basmati rice and naan, if desired.

