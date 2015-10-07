Indian Chickpea and Cauliflower Curry

A little plain yogurt added at the end creates a light sauce. Include any of your favorite vegetables in this versatile recipe. Slideshow: More Easy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
In a large frying pan, heat the vegetable oil or ghee over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, until it is soft and lightly browned. Add the ginger and garlic to the pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add the curry powder and cook, stirring constantly, until it no longer smells raw, about 30 seconds.
Stir in the chopped tomatoes, scraping the bottom of the pan to loosen any browned bits. Add the cauliflower florets, 1/2 cup of water and sugar and reduce the heat so that the curry simmers slowly. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the cauliflower is soft, about 20 minutes.
Add the chickpeas and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the plain yogurt. Season to taste with more sea salt.
Serve With
Basmati rice and naan, if desired.
Author Name: Steph
Review Body: Maybe I had a different type of curry powder, but I went against my better judgment and followed the 2 tablespoon recommendation in the recipe. I tried to do everything to save it, but it was like eating a spice rack. It smelled delicious, but was inevitably inedible. It went in the garbage.
