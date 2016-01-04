Indian Chicken Chili with Chickpeas

© Scott Hocker
Rinse the chickpeas well, as there can sometimes be off-flavors in the canned liquid. Slideshow: More Chili Recipes
In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns slightly, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 30 seconds. Add the cumin, cardamom, black pepper, turmeric, jalapeño and salt and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground chicken, tomatoes and chickpeas. Bring to a boil and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 10 minutes. Finish with cilantro and serve.
The chili can be refrigerated for up to three days. Garnish with the cilantro when serving.
