Indian Chicken Chili with Chickpeas
© Scott Hocker
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
January 2014

Rinse the chickpeas well, as there can sometimes be off-flavors in the canned liquid.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, chopped or pressed
  • 1-inch piece of ginger, grated
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds, toasted then ground
  • 4 cardamom pods, crushed slightly
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/8 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 jalapeño, deseeded and finely chopped
  • 1 pound ground chicken (preferably thighs)
  • 1 14-ounce can chopped tomatoes
  • 1 14.5-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan set over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion softens and browns slightly, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 30 seconds. Add the cumin, cardamom, black pepper, turmeric, jalapeño and salt and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the ground chicken, tomatoes and chickpeas. Bring to a boil and simmer until the chicken is tender, about 10 minutes. Finish with cilantro and serve.

Make Ahead

The chili can be refrigerated for up to three days. Garnish with the cilantro when serving.

