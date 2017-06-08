Inca Stew (Peru)

Step 1

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5–6 minutes, until light golden brown. Add the bell pepper, cabbage, potatoes, tomato purée, sugar, chili powder, and cumin. Stir well to combine, then cook, stirring constantly, for 4–5 minutes. Add the rice, stock, and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours, until the rice and beans are tender.