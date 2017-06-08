Inca Stew (Peru)
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017.   Slideshow: More Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, sliced
  • 9 ounces (250 grams) green cabbage, chopped
  • 9 ounces (250 grams) russet potatoes, sliced
  • 4 1/2 ounces (125 grams) tomato purée (passata)
  • 2 teaspoons superfine (caster) sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 8 ounces (225 grams) brown or wild rice
  • 5 cups (1.2 liters/40 fluid ounces) vegetable stock (broth)
  • 1 pound 2 ounces (500 grams) canned kidney beans, drained
  • Chopped cilantro (coriander), to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5–6 minutes, until light golden brown. Add the bell pepper, cabbage, potatoes, tomato purée, sugar, chili powder, and cumin. Stir well to combine, then cook, stirring constantly, for 4–5 minutes. Add the rice, stock, and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours, until the rice and beans are tender.

Step 2    

Divide the stew across 4 bowls and garnish with the chopped cilantro before serving.

