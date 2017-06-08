Inca Stew (Peru)

From Vegan: The Cookbook by Jean-Christian Jury, Phaidon 2017. Slideshow: More Stew Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and sauté for 5–6 minutes, until light golden brown. Add the bell pepper, cabbage, potatoes, tomato purée, sugar, chili powder, and cumin. Stir well to combine, then cook, stirring constantly, for 4–5 minutes. Add the rice, stock, and beans. Bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat to low and simmer for 2 hours, until the rice and beans are tender.
Divide the stew across 4 bowls and garnish with the chopped cilantro before serving.
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Inca Stew looks crazy good!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27