In Cold Blood

Andrew Volk says this is currently the most popular order at Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine. The drink, according to Volk, is "approachable but geeky with the salt"--which he adds to balance the bitterness of the artichoke-flavored aperitif Cynar.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce rye whiskey, such as Old Overholt
  • 1 ounce Carpano Antica Formula or other sweet vermouth
  • 1 ounce Cynar
  • 1 large ice cube
  • 1 lemon twist and a small pinch of salt (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled double rocks glass, combine the whiskey, vermouth and Cynar. Add the large ice cube and stir well. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink and add to the glass. Garnish with the pinch of salt.

