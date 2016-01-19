Imperial Stout Beef Stew
© Ian Knauer
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
March 2014

If you can’t find Imperial Stout you can substitute Guinness in this warming stew. Slideshow: More Russian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds beef chuck, cut into cubes
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound new potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 2 cups beef stock or broth
  • 1 1/2 cups Imperial Stout or Guinness
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, toss the beef with the flour, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the beef, in batches, turning, 5 to 7 minutes per batch. Transfer the beef to a bowl as browned.

Step 3    

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pot, then stir in the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, stock, stout, Worcestershire and the beef with any accumulated juices. Simmer the stew, covered, until the meat is very tender, about 3 hours. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then serve sprinkled with the parsley leaves.

