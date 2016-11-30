Imperial Bulldog
Jane Danger

Imperial Bulldog is the first drink that Jane Danger created with Austin Hennelly, her partner at Mother of Pearl in New York City. She admires his cheeky finishing touches, like the miniature bottle of Underberg bitters inverted in the glass. As the ice melts, the bottle slowly empties into the drink.  Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 5 raspberries, plus 3 raspberries skewered on a pick for garnish
  • Crushed ice
  • 3/4 ounce aquavit
  • 3/4 ounce cachaça
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 3/4 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 3 small pineapple leaves and 1 botle of Underberg bitters (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled Belgian beer glass or pilsner glass, muddle the 5 raspberries. Fill with crushed ice. In a cocktail shaker, combine the aquavit, cachaça, lime juice, pineapple juice and Simple Syrup and shake well. Pour into the glass and top with more crushed ice. Garnish with the pineapple leaves and skewered raspberies and invert the bottle of Underberg in the drink.

