Il Santo
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Karen Grill

Karen Grill was tending bar there when a guest asked her, “What’s the point of vermouth?” Her response was this nicely dry nightcap that combines two kinds of vermouth. Slideshow: More Beautiful Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1 ounce dry vermouth
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1/2 ounce absinthe
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish
  • 1 orange twist, preferably spiral-cut, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the sweet and dry vermouths with the bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and float the absinthe on top, slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink’s surface. Garnish with the mint sprig and orange twist.

