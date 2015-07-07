© Lucas Allen
Karen Grill was tending bar there when a guest asked her, “What’s the point of vermouth?” Her response was this nicely dry nightcap that combines two kinds of vermouth.
Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the sweet and dry vermouths with the bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and float the absinthe on top, slowly pouring it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink’s surface. Garnish with the mint sprig and orange twist.
