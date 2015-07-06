Idle Hands

New York City mixologist Chris Lowder stirs a pinch of salt into this Manhattan-style Cognac cocktail. “Salt can emphasize flavors and offset bitterness,” he says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a mixing glass, combine the Cognac, amaro, vermouth, rum, sherry and salt. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.
