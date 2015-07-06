Idle Hands
Chris Lowder

New York City mixologist Chris Lowder stirs a pinch of salt into this Manhattan-style Cognac cocktail. “Salt can emphasize flavors and offset bitterness,” he says.  Slideshow: Rum Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 1 1/2 ounces overproof Cognac, preferably Pierre Ferrand 1840
  • 1/2 ounce Amaro Meletti
  • 1/2 ounce Carpano Antica Formula or other sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce Jamaican rum, such as Appleton V/X
  • 1/4 ounce sweet sherry, preferably Pedro Ximénez
  • Small pinch of salt
  • Ice
  • 1 grapefruit twist

In a mixing glass, combine the Cognac, amaro, vermouth, rum, sherry and salt. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled coupe. Pinch the grapefruit twist over the drink and discard.

