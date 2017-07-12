Icy-Cold Kimchi Ramen 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, whisk the kimchi juice with 3 tablespoons of the rice wine vinegar, the Asian fish sauce and 1 1/2 cups of water. Season with salt. Cover and freeze, stirring with a fork and scraping the frozen edges into the center a few times, until slushy, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a pot of boiling water, blanch the corn until crisp-tender and bright yellow, about 2 minutes. Drain the corn and cool under cold running water, then cut the kernels off the cobs and transfer to a small bowl. Season the corn with salt, cover and refrigerate.

Step 3 Return the water to a boil. Add the ramen and cook until al dente. Drain and cool under cold running water, then drain again and transfer to a large bowl. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon of vinegar and the toasted sesame oil. Season with salt and toss to coat.