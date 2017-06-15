Iced Tahini Mocha

This clever coffee drink from The Daily in Charleston gets a touch of savory complexity from the addition of tahini. Here we serve it on ice, but it can also be served hot in the colder months. Slideshow: More Coffee Recipes
How to Make It
In a small measuring cup, whisk the tahini with the cocoa powder. Whisk in the espresso, hot water, agave and salt until smooth. Fill a tall glass with ice and add the milk. Pour the tahini-espresso mixture over the top and garnish with toasted sesame seeds; serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Everything that has coffee, i love it.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-27
Author Name: GabyCas
Review Body: Tried it hot and actually preferred it cold. Nonetheless good summer drink for coffee junkies like me.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-28