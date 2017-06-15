Iced Tahini Mocha
This clever coffee drink from The Daily in Charleston gets a touch of savory complexity from the addition of tahini. Here we serve it on ice, but it can also be served hot in the colder months.  Slideshow: More Coffee Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons tahini 
  • 2 teaspoons unsweetened Dutch-process cocoa powder 
  • 2 ounces hot brewed espresso 
  • 1 ounce hot water 
  • 1 tablespoon agave 
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Ice 
  • 6 ounces whole milk 
  • Toasted sesame seeds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step

In a small measuring cup, whisk the tahini with the cocoa powder. Whisk in the espresso, hot water, agave and salt until smooth. Fill a tall glass with ice and add the milk. Pour the tahini-espresso mixture over the top and garnish with toasted sesame seeds; serve.

