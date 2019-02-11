Iced Oysters with Bitter Lemon Vinaigrette 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Spike Gjerde
March 2019

Spike Gjerde, the James Beard Award–winning chef at restaurants like A Rake’s Progress in Washington, D.C., and Woodberry Kitchen in Baltimore, approaches local sourcing with religious fervor. He forgoes olive oil and lemons, using locally grown and pressed oils and vinegars in their place. His team dries mint, lavender, peaches, and cherries—and even makes garlic powder. He refuses to buy from distributors, even when they buy from local growers, because he wants every penny to go the farm. “A lot of people say, ‘Wow, this is harder than I thought.’ Then they just call [giant distributor] Sysco. But it’s why we’re doing it,” Gjerde says. “Our job is to get more value back to growers.” Keepwell Vinegar, one of Gjerde’s favorite makers, makes a bitter lemon vinegar, which he uses in a vinaigrette served as a clean accompaniment to fresh oysters. Spicebush berries, sometimes called Appalachian allspice, have a lemony, piney flavor. Order them from integrationacres.com, and use the extra to muddle in the bottom of a gin and tonic in place of lime.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup bitter lemon vinegar (such as Keepwell)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped shallot
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried spicebush berries or black peppercorns, finely crushed
  • 12 oysters (such as Chesapeake Bay Orchard Point), freshly shucked on the half shell

How to Make It

Step

Stir together vinegar, shallot, and crushed spicebush berries in a small bowl. Serve oysters over ice with vinaigrette.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, minerally Muscadet

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up