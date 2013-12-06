Iced Hibiscus Tea
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 quarts
Nadia Roden
February 2004

Nadia Roden discovered this tangy and sweet beverage in Egypt, where people stop at street vendors to drink and chat all day long.

Ingredients

  • 2 quarts plus 1/2 cup water
  • 1 1/2 cups dried hibiscus flowers (1 1/2 ounces; see Note)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • Ice cubes

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the water and hibiscus flowers and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Add the sugar and cook, stirring, until dissolved. Pour the drink into a medium bowl. Fill a larger bowl with ice water and set the smaller bowl inside. Stir the drink occasionally until chilled, about 10 minutes. Strain the cooler into a pitcher and serve in tall glasses over ice.

Make Ahead

The iced tea can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Dried hibiscus flowers can be found at specialty food stores and at Latin and Caribbean markets, where they are called sorrel or flor de Jamaica.

