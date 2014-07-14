Iceberg Wedges with Roasted Tomato Dressing
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
Food & Wine
August 2014

This not-so-heavy take on the Midwest’s iceberg wedge salad features a creamy French-style dressing with roasted tomatoes and mustard. Slideshow: Green Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium tomatoes, halved crosswise
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup sherry vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 small shallot, quartered
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • Two 1-pound heads of iceberg lettuce, each cut into 6 wedges through the core
  • 1/2 pound baby carrots, preferably multicolored, thinly shaved lengthwise on a mandoline or with a vegetable peeler
  • 8 radishes, very thinly sliced
  • Salted roasted pumpkin seeds and small dill sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened. Let cool, then squeeze out and discard the seeds. Transfer the tomatoes to a blender. Add the sherry vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, shallot, egg yolk and garlic and puree until nearly smooth. With the blender on, gradually add the 3/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Arrange the lettuce wedges on a platter. Scatter the carrot ribbons and sliced radishes over the lettuce and drizzle some of the dressing on top. Garnish with pumpkin seeds and dill sprigs and season the salad with salt and pepper. Serve right away, passing additional dressing at the table.

Make Ahead

The roasted tomato dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

