Iceberg Wedges with Roasted Tomato Dressing

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, brush the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 to 25 minutes, until lightly browned in spots and softened. Let cool, then squeeze out and discard the seeds. Transfer the tomatoes to a blender. Add the sherry vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, shallot, egg yolk and garlic and puree until nearly smooth. With the blender on, gradually add the 3/4 cup of olive oil until incorporated. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.