Ice Wine Martini

© Tina Rupp
Blue Martini • Birmingham, MI A stage for live music replaces the typical backdrop of liquor bottles at this nightclub's main bar, which serves more than 25 signature martinis. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the 10 whole grapes with the ice wine and vodka. Pour the puree through a tea strainer into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain again into a large chilled martini glass and garnish with the grape halves.
