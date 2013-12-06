Ice Wine Martini
Food & Wine
March 2005

Blue Martini • Birmingham, MI A stage for live music replaces the typical backdrop of liquor bottles at this nightclub's main bar, which serves more than 25 signature martinis. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 10 large seedless green grapes, plus 2 halved grapes for garnish
  • 2 ounces ice wine
  • 2 ounces vodka, preferably Ciroc
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the 10 whole grapes with the ice wine and vodka. Pour the puree through a tea strainer into an ice-filled cocktail shaker and shake well. Strain again into a large chilled martini glass and garnish with the grape halves.

