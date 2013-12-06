Ice Cream Bonbon Pops

Step

Place 2 parchment paper–lined large plates in the freezer for 15 minutes. Spread out crushed popcorn on a baking sheet. Using an ice cream scoop and working quickly, scoop out 9 ice cream balls and place on top of the popcorn. Return the pint of ice cream to the freezer so it doesn’t melt. Roll the balls in the popcorn to coat, pressing to help it adhere. Insert sticks into the centers of the balls, then transfer the bonbons to one of the frozen plates and transfer to the freezer. Repeat with the candy and remaining ice cream and plate. Freeze the bonbons until they are completely firm, about 30 minutes.