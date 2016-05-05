Ice Cream Birthday Cake

This awesome cake for a crowd features chocolate cake, two flavors of ice cream, thick layers of fudge sauce, layers of chocolate crunchies and a luscious ganache topping. Slideshow: More Cake Recipes
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spray an 8-inch springform pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, whisk the cocoa powder with the water until a smooth paste forms. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the brown sugar at moderate speed for 3 minutes. Beat in the egg, egg yolk, buttermilk and vanilla. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients and cocoa paste in 2 alternating batches.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes, then remove the ring and let the cake cool completely on a rack. Leave the oven on.
Using a serrated knife, cut a ¼-inch-thick layer off the top of the cake. In a food processor, pulse the cake layer until fine crumbs form. Spread the crumbs on a small rimmed baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, turning the pan halfway through, until the crumbs are crisp. Let the crunchies cool completely.
In a small saucepan, combine the cream with the brown sugar, cocoa powder and corn syrup and bring to a boil over moderate heat, whisking constantly. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and add the chocolate, butter and salt; whisk until smooth. Scrape the hot fudge into a bowl and let cool to room temperature.
Using scissors, trim a sheet of clear acetate to 6-by-24 inches. Wrap the acetate around the cake and secure it with tape. Secure the springform pan ring around the acetate-wrapped cake.
Using an offset spatula, spread half of the hot fudge evenly over the cake and top with half of the cake crunchies. Freeze until the fudge is firm, about 20 minutes.
Using the spatula, spread the chocolate chip ice cream over the fudge layer and top with the remaining cake crunchies; press down to help them adhere. Freeze the cake for 20 minutes, until firm.
Remove the cake from the freezer and spread the remaining fudge over the crunchies. Freeze for 20 minutes. Spread the strawberry ice cream over the fudge and freeze for another 20 minutes.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk, beat 1 1/2 cups of the heavy cream with the granulated sugar until it holds soft peaks. Spread 2 cups of the whipped cream over the strawberry ice cream layer; refrigerate the rest of the whipped cream for decorating. Freeze the cake overnight.
Place the chocolate in a heatproof medium bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the remaining 1 cup of heavy cream to a boil. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and let stand until melted, about 5 minutes. Stir until smooth, then tap the bowl on the counter to pop any air bubbles. Let the ganache cool down to 80°, about 30 minutes.
Carefully remove the springform ring and peel the acetate off the cake. Transfer the cake to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet. Working quickly, pour the ganache onto the center of the cake in one fluid motion, allowing the excess to drip over the side. Freeze the cake until the ganache is firm, about 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk the reserved whipped cream until stiff peaks form. Transfer to a pastry bag fitted with a star tip. Pipe whipped cream around the edge of the cake and garnish with maraschino cherries and rainbow sprinkles, if desired. Freeze the cake for 30 minutes before serving.
Author Name: Tina0914
Review Body: So sorry you had so much trouble with the recipe. Our acetate came from the local baking shop and it was quite sturdy. We just retested the cake, and i'm wondering if you used a springform pan? A regular 8-inch cake pan might overflow, as the finished cake is about 2 inches tall. One of the pitfalls of this cake is that all the temperatures and freezing times specified are critical to its success. I'm wondering if that is why your whipped cream melted? Or perhaps the ganache was a bit too warm? AT the end of the day, even if you weren't happy with its appearance, I hope it was delicious and that your friend had a very happy birthday nonetheless!
Date Published: 2016-07-15
Author Name: Katie Buckham Cardwell
Review Body: I'm making the cake right now. Haven't finished it, but in the first step, the chocolate paste wasn't paste-like at all. It was very thin. Are the measurements for the water and cocoa powder correct? It took longer than the time shown to bake because the middle was still uncooked.
Date Published: 2016-08-15
Author Name: Heltada
Review Body: My daughter and I made this for my wife's birthday. Awesome! So fun to make, and it came out beautifully. The biggest problem was having to go to four stores to find the acetate. Get that nailed down in advance and you're golden. The best part was pouring the warm ganache on top. It was very rich, but we dealt with that by ditching the rest of the birthday meal and just eating the cake!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-24
Author Name: Kristin Paszkiewicz
Review Body: i also had a hard time finding the right acetate! once We found it I thought the recipe was well worth the trouble of making. the cake itself was delicious and i loved that i could fill in ice cream flavors that we already liked. the ganache was a bit too warm and i did melt half the cake into the ugliest thing I've ever made but it tasted great and i had so many compliments on the over all cake. I am making it again this month for my sons birthday! my family is already drooling...
Date Published: 2016-07-21
Author Name: B.J. Adler
Review Body: Wow! I really wanted to make this cake, but it was a challenge!! I knew where to get the acetate but never had time to go get it. I forged ahead anyway and it worked!! I just kept evening up the sides. It is critical to follow recipe for amount of time to freeze. My bottom mint chocolate chip layer kept melting but the sea salt Carmel on top of it worked great. I initially thought it was the ugliest cake I had ever seen!! But once I got the ganache on, the piped whipped cream rosettes, the sprinkles and the candles, it looked GREAT! And the rate!!! Yum! And then slices looked amazing! The hot fudge and crunchies really make it over the top delicious!!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-30
Author Name: emmiek
Review Body: i am having the same issue as katie. cake is not setting in the middle (in fact it's collapsed in the middle) and am having to cook it longer. I bake a lot and never have issues like this... as for the acetate, i think office supply stores might be the best place to get it (cheaper than culinary supply places, too.) I used plastic report covers taped together and it fits/will work fine.
Date Published: 2018-03-07
Author Name: Heltada
Date Published: 2017-04-24
Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati
Review Body: Good to try on birthdays
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-20
Author Name: redgirl
Review Body: Looked just like the picture and tasted great. Be advised that the cake is very, very rich and a small piece is quite enough. I couldn't find strawberry, so I substituted caramel ice cream and it was fine. Used bittersweet chocolate chips. Also couldn't fine the acetate, so I used a couple of acetate-like scrapbook pages found at Michaels and taped them together.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-08-05
Author Name: Sierrashoo
Review Body: I really, really wanted to like this cake. But... was it even tested? First off, finding acetate that size proved daunting. But the devils food cake recipe overflowed an 8" pan and should have been made in a 9" pan. It took nearly an hour and a half to bake. Then the acetate not sturdy enough to pack in ice cream as was indicated. Putting whipped cream as the top layer a disaster as it simply melted down the cake in a drippy mess once the ganache was poured over. I have no doubt this will taste great at my friend's birthday tomorrow. But it is truly the ugliest cake I've ever made. Expensive, tricky and not at all what I was hoping for.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-07-08
Author Name: AnneR
Review Body: I made this for my brother's birthday cake since he always requests an ice cream cake for his birthday. I made it with cookie dough and marionberry ice creams, and the recipe worked absolutely great for me. No melting or overflowing. The hardest part was getting the acetate collar to be the exact size I needed it to be, but other than that, I made sure to freeze everything well and it made a great cake. I thought the actual cake part was a little thick for my taste, and it made one tall cake, but even my mom who doesn't like ice cream or chocolate (??) liked this cake. Worth the effort.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-09-12