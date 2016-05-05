Ice Cream Birthday Cake

Author Name: Tina0914 Review Body: So sorry you had so much trouble with the recipe. Our acetate came from the local baking shop and it was quite sturdy. We just retested the cake, and i'm wondering if you used a springform pan? A regular 8-inch cake pan might overflow, as the finished cake is about 2 inches tall. One of the pitfalls of this cake is that all the temperatures and freezing times specified are critical to its success. I'm wondering if that is why your whipped cream melted? Or perhaps the ganache was a bit too warm? AT the end of the day, even if you weren't happy with its appearance, I hope it was delicious and that your friend had a very happy birthday nonetheless! Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-15

Author Name: Katie Buckham Cardwell Review Body: I'm making the cake right now. Haven't finished it, but in the first step, the chocolate paste wasn't paste-like at all. It was very thin. Are the measurements for the water and cocoa powder correct? It took longer than the time shown to bake because the middle was still uncooked. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-15

Author Name: Heltada Review Body: My daughter and I made this for my wife's birthday. Awesome! So fun to make, and it came out beautifully. The biggest problem was having to go to four stores to find the acetate. Get that nailed down in advance and you're golden. The best part was pouring the warm ganache on top. It was very rich, but we dealt with that by ditching the rest of the birthday meal and just eating the cake! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-04-24

Author Name: Kristin Paszkiewicz Review Body: i also had a hard time finding the right acetate! once We found it I thought the recipe was well worth the trouble of making. the cake itself was delicious and i loved that i could fill in ice cream flavors that we already liked. the ganache was a bit too warm and i did melt half the cake into the ugliest thing I've ever made but it tasted great and i had so many compliments on the over all cake. I am making it again this month for my sons birthday! my family is already drooling... Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-07-21

Author Name: B.J. Adler Review Body: Wow! I really wanted to make this cake, but it was a challenge!! I knew where to get the acetate but never had time to go get it. I forged ahead anyway and it worked!! I just kept evening up the sides. It is critical to follow recipe for amount of time to freeze. My bottom mint chocolate chip layer kept melting but the sea salt Carmel on top of it worked great. I initially thought it was the ugliest cake I had ever seen!! But once I got the ganache on, the piped whipped cream rosettes, the sprinkles and the candles, it looked GREAT! And the rate!!! Yum! And then slices looked amazing! The hot fudge and crunchies really make it over the top delicious!! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-30

Author Name: emmiek Review Body: i am having the same issue as katie. cake is not setting in the middle (in fact it's collapsed in the middle) and am having to cook it longer. I bake a lot and never have issues like this... as for the acetate, i think office supply stores might be the best place to get it (cheaper than culinary supply places, too.) I used plastic report covers taped together and it fits/will work fine. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-03-07

Author Name: Shiva Chigurupati Review Body: Good to try on birthdays Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-20

Author Name: redgirl Review Body: Looked just like the picture and tasted great. Be advised that the cake is very, very rich and a small piece is quite enough. I couldn't find strawberry, so I substituted caramel ice cream and it was fine. Used bittersweet chocolate chips. Also couldn't fine the acetate, so I used a couple of acetate-like scrapbook pages found at Michaels and taped them together. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-08-05

Author Name: Sierrashoo Review Body: I really, really wanted to like this cake. But... was it even tested? First off, finding acetate that size proved daunting. But the devils food cake recipe overflowed an 8" pan and should have been made in a 9" pan. It took nearly an hour and a half to bake. Then the acetate not sturdy enough to pack in ice cream as was indicated. Putting whipped cream as the top layer a disaster as it simply melted down the cake in a drippy mess once the ganache was poured over. I have no doubt this will taste great at my friend's birthday tomorrow. But it is truly the ugliest cake I've ever made. Expensive, tricky and not at all what I was hoping for. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-07-08