Ice Breaker

A magazine photograph of frozen grapes is what inspired A.J. Gilbert, who owns the playful Luna Park restaurants in Los Angeles and San Francisco, to make this drink. It utilizes grapes in three forms: ice wine, a frozen grape garnish and vodka made from distilled grape, such as Cîroc or Roth.    More Vodka Drinks  

Ingredients

  • 2 red grapes, frozen
  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka, preferably Cîroc
  • 2 green grapes, frozen
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces late-harvest or ice wine

How to Make It

Step

Fill half of a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the wine and vodka and shake well. Strain into a martini glass, garnish with the frozen grapes and serve.

