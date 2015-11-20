Roasted Garlic Mac and Cheese
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 
Ian Knauer
March 2014

The garlic can be roasted ahead of time, anytime your oven is on. Slideshow: More Macaroni and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 head garlic
  • 1 pound tube pasta
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cups grated white cheddar cheese
  • 1 1/2 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Step 2    

Cut the top 1/4 inch off the garlic, then sprinkle the head of garlic with a pinch of salt and wrap in foil. Roast the garlic in the oven until golden, about 45 minutes. Squeeze the garlic cloves from the skins and reserve.

Step 3    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente, then drain.

