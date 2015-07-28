Roast Garlic-Rosemary Chicken
© Evi Abeler
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Save any leftover garlic to toss with a simple pasta later on in the week. Slideshow: More Chicken Drumsticks Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 heads garlic, halved crosswise
  • 6 rosemary sprigs
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds chicken legs, split

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, rosemary, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Step 3    

Place chicken on a baking sheet along with garlic and rosemary and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Squeeze the garlic from its skin and serve the chicken with the garlic and rosemary.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up