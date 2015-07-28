Roast Garlic-Rosemary Chicken

© Evi Abeler
Save any leftover garlic to toss with a simple pasta later on in the week.
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, stir together the garlic, rosemary, oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade and let stand while oven preheats.
Step 2
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Step 3
Place chicken on a baking sheet along with garlic and rosemary and roast until golden and cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes. Squeeze the garlic from its skin and serve the chicken with the garlic and rosemary.
