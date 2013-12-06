Hurricane's Eye
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Eben Klemm

Primehouse New York • Manhattan Mixologist Eben Klemm's tropical cocktail, named after the oddly bright center of a hurricane, is an unexpected departure from the traditional drinks served in most steak houses.  More Rum Drinks

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, puree the Rum-Soaked Pineapple with the Pineapple Rum and bitters. Pour into a crushed icefilled red wine glass and stir in the aranciata. Garnish with the pineapple leaves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up