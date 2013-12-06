Hurricane's Eye

Primehouse New York • Manhattan Mixologist Eben Klemm's tropical cocktail, named after the oddly bright center of a hurricane, is an unexpected departure from the traditional drinks served in most steak houses. More Rum Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a blender, puree the Rum-Soaked Pineapple with the Pineapple Rum and bitters. Pour into a crushed icefilled red wine glass and stir in the aranciata. Garnish with the pineapple leaves.
